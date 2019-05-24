LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

Giant killers Smriti Irani, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur defeat Congress stalwarts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Smriti Irani
 Smriti Irani

New Delhi: In the 'Namo Tsunami 2:0,' Union minister Smriti Irani, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Krishnapal Yadav, G.B. Basavraj and Ramesh Chandra Kaushik turned as one of the “giant killers” defeating their rivals in their pocket-boroughs. While Ms Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, which the Congress had been holding since 1980’s (and had lost briefly for a year in 1998,) Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, an accused in Malegaon bomb blast case, and BJP's Bhopal candidate garnered nearly 60 percent votes. Ms Thakur defeated former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and a Congress stalwart, Digvijay Singh. The BJP had to face severe criticism over its choice of fielding Ms Thakur and also some of her controversial remarks made during campaigning, including agaisnt Mahatama Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.  

Pragya ThakurPragya Thakur

 

BJP's Krishnapal Yadav defeated the scion of Scindia family, Jyotiraditya Scindia from his family's pocketborough, Guna. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda was also trailing behind in Tumkur.

BJP's GS Basavraj was leading till late in the evening on this seat.

