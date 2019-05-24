LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 'Disheartening& ...
Nation, Politics

'Disheartening': Robert Vadra on LS poll results, hopes for secular, democratic India

ANI
Published May 24, 2019, 11:54 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 11:54 am IST
He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping that India is governed in a 'secular and democratic way'.
Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results. (Photo: File)
 Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After BJP's emphatic victory and Congress' humiliating defeat in the parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday said it is "disheartening" but winning and losing is a part of life.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping that India is governed in a "secular and democratic way".

 

"Winning & losing is a part of life. My best wishes to the Congress party leaders and workers. There was plenty of hard work that went into elections. No doubt, it's disheartening but let's keep the fight on," Vadra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, said in a Facebook post.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA. I really hope that India is governed in a secular & a democratic way," he said.

On Thursday, Vadra had wished Rahul and Priyanka good luck for the Lok Sabha election results.

Addressing the Congress president as "R" and Priyanka as "P" in a Facebook post, he wrote, "R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best."

In the recent past, Vadra had accused BJP of making "false" and "hollow" promise. "Congress will give to the people what it has promised. Not make false, hollow promises like the BJP did, and never delivered even one promise. We will fulfill every need," he had said on Facebook.

Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday held a press conference and congratulated Modi for BJP's victory in the general elections.

"Our candidates fought with all their heart. I say to the people of Congress party and those who believe in our ideology that you do not need to be scared," he had said.

The grand old party managed to get only 52 seats in Lok Sabha while BJP has won 299 seats and is leading on four.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, robert vadra, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or the trial court there for seeking relief. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking extension of arrest protection

Gaurav Gogoi, the sitting Congress MP in Kaliabor constituency and son of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, won by a huge margin of 2,09,994 votes against Moni Madhab Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP. (Photo: Twitter I Gaurav Gogoi)

17th Lok Sabha, Assam; BJP bags seven LS seats, Cong wins three, AIUDF one

Zakir Musa, the so-called chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. (Photo: FIlE)

Zakir Musa affiliated with Al-Qaeda killed in South Kashmir encounter: Officials

Jagan is likely to take oath on May 30 in Vijayawada. (Photo: File)

YSR Congress's Jagan enters national politics with PK formula



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oh no! WhatsApp to begin showing ads in 2020

WhatsApp status page will be filled with ads.
 

'Will kill every woman': Virgin man arrested after facing multiple rejections in US

'I am planning a shootout in a public space,' he posted on Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Kia SP2i official interior sketches revealed ahead of June launch

The cabin of the series production model looks nearly identical to the 2018 SP Concept’s.
 

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.
 

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Narendra Modi's victory. (Photo: Twitter)
 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After massive victory, PM Modi, Amit Shah visit LK Advani, MM Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority. (Photo: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

Four new SC judges administered oath of office

Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna were administered oath of office by the CJI. (Photo: File)

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan not accepted by people: Cong leader Anil Shastri

Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani after winning in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. (Photo: File)

After a wild swing, P C Mohan survives

BJP candidate P.C. Mohan flashes the V-sign after winning Bangalore Central a third time (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham