LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 ‘Chowkidar cho ...
Nation, Politics

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan not accepted by people: Cong leader Anil Shastri

ANI
Published May 24, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 9:04 am IST
The Congress president on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's bumper win in the general elections.
Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, said that the "negative campaign" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boomeranged.

"Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public," he told ANI.

 

He also acknowledged that the "chowkidar chor hai" slogan, frequently used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was not accepted by the public.

"Congress failed to address public issues," he said talking about Congress Chief Ministers who "failed" to gauge the public mind.

"A better performance in Congress-ruled states would have yielded better results," he said.

The Congress president on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's bumper win in the general elections.

Calling the results "people's mandate", Gandhi had said, "I had said during the campaign that 'janata maalik hai' (public is the decision maker) and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP."

"What matters today is that people have decided Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister and I respect that," Gandhi had said while briefing the media here.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, congress, bjp, anil shastri, chowkidar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kejriwal congratulated Modi for the BJP's victory. (Photo: File)

Will work with PM Modi for betterment of Delhi people: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night. (Photo: ANI)

2 dead as fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. (Photo: File)

‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani after winning in Amethi

S.S.Palanimanickam

Palanimanickam set to win Thanjavur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Narendra Modi's victory. (Photo: Twitter)
 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘New morning, new determination’: Smriti Irani after winning in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. (Photo: File)

After a wild swing, P C Mohan survives

BJP candidate P.C. Mohan flashes the V-sign after winning Bangalore Central a third time (Photo: DC)

D K Suresh sole Congress face in saffron city

D.K. Suresh

Tejasvi Surya, a gamble that paid off for BJP

In fact when Tejasvi came to seek the blessings of Tejaswini, he was greeted with ‘go back Surya’ slogans.

In see-saw battle, D V Sadananda outclasses Krishna Byregowda

D.V. Sadananda Gowda after his win (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham