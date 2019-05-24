LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 24 May 2019 After LS poll rout, ...
Nation, Politics

After LS poll rout, K'taka cabinet reposes faith in Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published May 24, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Accusing opposition BJP of trying to destabilise the government, Parameshwara said the ruling coalition would not allow them to succeed.
Asserting that all their MLAs were with them, Deputy CM G Parameshwara said the coalition would continue under Kumaraswamy's leadership and that there was no threat to the government. (Photo: ANI)
 Asserting that all their MLAs were with them, Deputy CM G Parameshwara said the coalition would continue under Kumaraswamy's leadership and that there was no threat to the government. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A day after suffering a rout in the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka cabinet on Friday reposed its 'faith and confidence' in the leadership of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, asserting the Congress-JD(S) coalition would continue.

Briefing reporters after an informal cabinet meeting convened to take stock of the dismal show of the coalition partners, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said the mandate on Thursday was for the government at the Centre and not for the state.

 

Accusing the opposition BJP of trying to destabilise the government, Parameshwara said the ruling coalition would not allow them to succeed. "... we have reposed our faith and confidence in the leadership of chief minister Kumaraswamy. This is the decision taken by all the ministers today," said Parameshwara.

Asserting that all their MLAs were with them, he said the coalition would continue under Kumaraswamy's leadership and that there was no threat to the government.

Steamrolling the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance, the BJP on Thursday had scored a resounding win bagging 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in an outcome that left the one-year old Kumaraswamy government in a tizzy over its stability.

With the BJP dealing a hammer blow, the Congress and JD(S)managed to win only one seat each, indicating that neither arithmetic nor chemistry worked for the two which apparently has failed to reconcile with each other at the ground level.

This is said to be the worst-ever performance by the Congress in the state as against a record of sorts by the BJP. Karnataka emerged as the bright spot for the saffron party in the South with other neighbouring states bucking the "Modi magic".

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, karnataka, hd kumaraswamy, congress-jd(s) alliance, government destabilize
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The 2014 BJP campaign was of hope, in which Modi sold India a vision for the future, but 2019 was about reminding people of what might happen if not voted again. (Photo: AP)

17th Lok Sabha election results: What brought about the Modi wave?

Photo: Representational image (Source: PTI)

Landslide victory for BJP in Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls.

The saffron party also gave the TMC a run for its money bagging 40.25 per cent of the vote share counted so far compared to 43.28 per cent clinched by TMC. (Photo: PTI)

'BJP will follow tit for tat policy to counter TMC,' says Dilip Ghosh

While the BJP has won 302 seats, with one more result pending, the National Democratic Alliance has nearly 350 members in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: AP)

NDA MPs to meet Saturday to formally elect Modi as leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Theresa May resigns: Timeline of UK PM's turmoil filled 3 years at Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power. (Photo:AP)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)

Muslim numbers in Parliament slightly up, but still far from population share

Photo: Representational image

Deve Gowda's grandson says he is willing to give up Hassan LS seat for grandfather

There was no immediate reaction from the JD(S) leadership about it. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee calls meeting of TMC MPs, party leaders

The saffron party also gave the TMC a run for its money bagging 40.25 per cent of the vote share counted so far compared to 43.28 per cent clinched by TMC. (Photo: File)

Can't blame EVMs, polarisation favoured BJP: AAP

Delhi, which is mostly a battle of prestige for political parties, went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham