TS got only Rs 1.6L cr from Centre: Harish

Hyderabad: The Centre has received Rs 3,65,797 crore through taxes from Telangana since the formation of state in 2014-15 to 2020-21. In return, the Centre has released Rs 1,68,647 crore to Telangana state during this period, finance minister T. Harish Rao said on Saturday.

Harish Rao released year-wise data on taxation and Central funds to counter the claims of Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay that the Centre had released over Rs 3 lakh crore to the state since 2014.

Harish Rao said the BJP-government at the Centre owed Rs 7,183 crore from the allocations of the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions. He dared Kishan Reddy and Sanjay to ensure that the Centre paid these arrears.

The state remits money towards income tax, central excise, customs duty, service tax and GST. The Centre releases funds in the form of the state’s share in central taxes and GST, centrally sponsored schemes, Finance Commission grants, Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF), etc.

He said the Centre collected Rs 40,727 crore in 2014-15, Rs 52,250 crore in 2015-16, Rs 57,276 crore in 2016-17, Rs 52,996 crore in 2017-18, Rs 69,677 crore in 2018-19, Rs 46,754 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 46,117 crore in 2020-21 from Telangana. Of this, the data for 2019-20 and 2020-21 pertain to income-tax and other data is awaited, Harish Rao said.

The Centre released Rs 15,307 crore in 2014-15, Rs 21,745 crore in 2015-16, Rs 24,628 crore in 2016-17, Rs 24,479 crore in 2017-18, Rs 26,739 crore in 2018-19, Rs 27,586 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 28,163 crore in 2020-21.

Funds released in 2019-20 include GST compensation of Rs 2,263 crore, in 2020-21 include GST compensation of Rs 2,581 crore and GST settlement of Rs 2,638 crore and in 2021-22 GST compensation of Rs 2,006 crore.

Harish Rao lashed out at the Centre for denying funds to Telangana for which it is legally entitled.

Rao said Centre owed Rs 1,129.93 crore dues of the 13th Finance Commission grants, Rs 817.61 crore dues of 14th Finance Commission grants, Rs 1,103.70 crore of 15th Finance Commission grants, Rs 1,350 crore BRGF for 2019-20, 2021-22 and 2022-23, Rs 2,247 crore GST compensation, Rs 454 crore dues of centrally sponsored schemes transferred to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of state, totalling Rs 7,183.71 crore.

Harish Rao dared BJP leaders to prove his data wrong. If they could not, they should tender an unconditional apology to the people for lying on the Centre giving Rs 3 lakh crore to Telangana since 2014.

"On one hand, the BJP government at the Centre is denying funds to states. On the other hand, it is eating up revenue sources of states by levying various cesses under which the states will not get any share. The Centre pockets all funds collected through cess,” Harish Rao said.

He said the states should get 41 per cent in Central taxes but due to the imposition of cess, states are not getting even 25 per cent. “The Centre is collecting Rs 27 cess on petrol per litre and Rs 21 on diesel and states get nothing out of this. BJP has hatched a conspiracy to weaken states financially,” Harish Rao alleged.

Year What Centre Collected What Centre Released 2014-15 Rs 40,727cr Rs 15,307cr 2015-16 Rs 52,250cr Rs 21,745cr 2016-17 Rs 57,276cr Rs 24,628cr 2017-18 Rs 52,996cr Rs 24,479cr 2018-19 Rs 69,677cr Rs 26,739cr 2019-20 Rs 46,754cr Rs 27,586cr 2020-21 Rs 46,117cr Rs 28,163cr Total Rs 3,65,797cr Rs 1,68,647cr

Money remitted to centre is from income tax, central excise, customs duty, service tax and GST. Data for 2019-20 and 20-21 pertain to income tax, other data awaited

Centre releases funds as state’s share in central taxes and GST, centrally sponsored schemes, Finance Commission grants, Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF).

Data: Finance minister T. Harish Rao

What Centre owes TS

Rs 1,129.93 crore of 13th Finance Commission grants

Rs 817.61 crore dues of 14th Finance Commission

Rs 1,103.70 crore of 15th Finance Commission

Rs 1,350 crore Backward Regions Grant Fund for 3 years

Rs 2,247 crore GST compensation

Rs 454 crore centrally sponsored schemes

Total: Rs 7,183.71 crore.