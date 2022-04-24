Nation Politics 24 Apr 2022 Prashant Kishor has ...
Prashant Kishor has day-long meet with KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 24, 2022, 2:34 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Details of his visit were kept a secret
Political strategist Prashant Kishor and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo:PTI/DC)
Hyderabad: In a sudden development, political strategist Prashant Kishor arrived in Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence cum camp office of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, on Saturday.

Details of his visit were kept a secret. Sources said Kishor arrived at Pragathi Bhavan at 9.30 am and held day-long political deliberations with CM. He stayed at Pragathi Bhavan overnight and will continue his meeting with the CM on Sunday.

 

Kishor is expected to leave Hyderabad by Sunday evening. Kishor’s meet assumes political significance against the backdrop of his latest attempts to work with the Congress.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


