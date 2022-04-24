Nation Politics 24 Apr 2022 Politics of vengeanc ...
Politics of vengeance in TS, says Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 24, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Reddy cites the case of BJP activist S. Sai Ganesh who was targeted by the transport minister, local TRS leaders and district police
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: The TRS was practicing the politics of vengeance and the day was not far off when the BJP would transform Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, to ‘Telangana Praja Bhavan’ after the next elections when the BJP would come to power, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

The TRS government, the Chief Minister and the Kalvakunta family had become intolerant of any criticism and were targeting anyone who spoke on the government’s failures, excesses and lies, he said.

 

As an example, he cited the case of BJP activist S. Sai Ganesh who was targeted by the transport minister, local TRS leaders and district police.

“The constant harassment and three-time imprisonment finally drove Sai Ganesh to suicide. There are other cases of TRS leaders driving families to suicide, as in what happened recently in Kamareddy, and earlier in Kothagudem. There are many such instances. Anyone who even posts something on social media is now being victimized,” Kishan Reddy said.

He dismissed the contention by TRS ministers, including K.T. Rama Rao, that the BJP government at the Centre had done little for Telangana. Kishan Reddy, addressing a press conference, said the TRS leaders who level such allegations should realise that the Centre doesn’t hand over money to the Chief Minister’s hands

 

“Will Central aid be recognized only if cash is handed over to the Chief Minister,” Kishan Reddy asked. He added that the TRS government, trying to force the Centre’s hand on aid issues, had even refused to allow the Union government from giving scholarships to Dalit students.

“The Centre deposits the scholarships directly into the student accounts. The TRS government wants the money to be given to the colleges instead of to the students. Fee reimbursement is a state programme. The Dalit scholarship scheme is just one among many that are being stymied by the TRS government,” he said.

 

Kishan Reddy, answering a question from a reporter on minister Rama Rao’s criticism that Kishan Reddy did not get anything for the state, said, “I do not respond to challenges from anyone and everyone. If he wants to resign as minister, he is free to do so. Let the Chief Minister come forward for a debate and I will join him in that.”

He said the TRS government had much to answer to its people, including how it was not responding to the Centre’s offers, be it for setting up of medical colleges, textile parks or other facilities.

 

“Does the TRS government have the courage to acknowledge that it only contributes `1 for the `2 a kg rice scheme for the poor while the Centre contributes `32? Let the Chief Minister come forward and I will debate every question he has for the Centre,” Kishan Reddy said.

He also took aim at health minister T. Harish Rao saying the minister would will do well to realise that all the basti dawakhanas that are being set up in Telangana were the result of Central funding.

