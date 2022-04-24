Be prepared for a huge shock on power bills, Bandi warns

Sanjay (in picture) said the electricity used at the farmhouse owned by the Chief Minister was enough to power at least 10 villages. Some ministers have up to 25 electricity connections at their farm houses. — Facebook

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday warned the people to brace for an ‘electric shock’ when power bills for April arrive at their door steps early in May.

Sanjay, who on Saturday completed 100 km of the second phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on its tenth day, said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao promised 24-hour power supply to farmers but was not able to provide electricity for seven hours.

Addressing a meeting at Yellampalli village, Sanjay said the electricity used at the farmhouse owned by the Chief Minister was enough to power at least 10 villages. Some ministers have up to 25 electricity connections at their farm houses. Claiming to practice agriculture, these ministers were abusing the free power for farmers scheme while the needy farmers were being hung out to dry.

The recently increased power tariffs were all set to break the backs of people in Telangana, he said, and warned people to be prepared to receive a severe shock when the electricity bills arrive. “They will be double what you pay now,” he said.