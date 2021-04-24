Nation Politics 24 Apr 2021 GHMC reduces contain ...
GHMC reduces containment zones to 52 despite rise in Covid cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 24, 2021, 1:51 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2021, 1:51 am IST
The GHMC, which set up 63 micro containment zones for 989 C-positive cases on Thursday, brought down the number to 52 on Friday
The corporation has neither been barricading the micro-containment zones nor taking up the sanitation activities, unlike last year. — Representational image
HYDERABAD: While the number of Covid19 positive cases has been increasing alarmingly in the city limits, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is reducing the number of containment zones. The GHMC, which set up 63 micro containment zones for 989 C-positive cases on Thursday, brought down the number to 52 on Friday even as another 1,005 new Covid cases have been added to the city’s caseload.

Lack of enforcement of containment regulations is seriously affected localities is a matter of worry for residents in the adjoining areas.

 

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the GHMC has identified 63 containment zones in various places under LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad and Serilingampally areas. Under LB Nagar Zone, Kapra-1, Uppal-2, Hayathnagar-3, Saroornagar-4 and LB Nagar areas have two containment areas each. Also, Malakpet-6, Santoshnagar-7, Chandrayangutta-8, Charminar-9, Falaknuma-10 and Rajendranagar-11 have two containment areas each under the Charminar zone.

Five areas in Khairatabad zone – Mehdipatnam-12, Karwan-13, Goshamahal-14, Khairatabad-17 and Jubilee Hills-18 -- have two zones each while Yousufguda-19 and Chandanagar-21 under Serilingampally zones have three each. Apart from that, two other areas -- Patancheruvu-22 and Serilingampally-20 under Serilingampally zone -- have two containment zones each.

 

However, the claim made by the GHMC to trace, test and track the potential carriers of the virus has not been put into practice at the ground level. Even the micro containment zones declared by the GHMC were left unattended.

The corporation has neither been barricading the micro-containment zones nor taking up the sanitation activities, unlike last year. Surprisingly, the civic body that has announced 63 micro containment zones in Thursday’s health bulletin has reduced the number to 52 on Friday's bulletin despite the nearly 1,000 new additions to the list of infected.

 

When Deccan Chronicle contacted an official for  details of the containment zones and the fall in the numbers, he said there was a clerical error.

Tags: ghmc reducing containment zones while covid cases rising, ghmc identified 63 containment zones, micro containment zones, covid containment zone, covid containment zone hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


