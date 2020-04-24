31st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

23,140

101

Recovered

5,058

46

Deaths

723

1

Maharashtra6427840283 Gujarat2624258112 Delhi237680850 Rajasthan200047329 Madhya Pradesh168720383 Tamil Nadu168375220 Uttar Pradesh151020624 Telangana97025225 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal51410315 Kerala4473163 Karnataka44514517 Jammu and Kashmir434925 Punjab2836617 Haryana2701703 Bihar170442 Odisha89331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand47240 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 24 Apr 2020 Mamata's outbur ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata's outburst to cover up monumental failures in tackling covid: Dhankar

PTI
Published Apr 24, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 24, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
"It is an attempt emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders"
Volunteers wearing protective suits distribute food among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo
 Volunteers wearing protective suits distribute food among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Kolkata: The confrontation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan escalated further on Friday with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "explicitly appeasing" the minority community.

Referring to Banerjee's Thursday letter to him where she accused him of "repeatedly interfering" in the functioning of her government, Dhankar said the chief minister's outburst is an alibi strategy to cover up "monumental failures" in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

 

Urging the TMC supremo "to shun politics and confrontational approach", Dhankar said her conduct is only compounding the miseries of the people of the state.

"Your communication is part of the alibi strategy that emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders," the governor said in his second letter to Banerjee after her Thursday letter set off acrimonious exchanges between the two constitutional functionaries.

"Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward on the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated," he said, referring to an event where Banerjee was asked to comment on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

...
Tags: cm mamata banerjee, dhankar mamata banerjee, jagdeep dhankar, nizamuddin markaz, coronavirus in west bengal, covid19 west bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


