SC to hear Kavitha’s petition against ED summons on March 27

HYDERABAD: A petition filed by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, challenging the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy probe will be heard by the Supreme Court on March 27.

While the plea was to be heard on March 24, the bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M. Trivedi on Thursday listed the petition for hearing on March 27.

Kavitha had filed a petition on March 14, seeking a stay on the ED’s summons. Her counsel, on March 15, had requested the bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for an urgent hearing, but it was refused. The bench then said that the case would be heard on March 24.