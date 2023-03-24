  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 24 Mar 2023 SC to hear Kavitha&r ...
Nation, Politics

SC to hear Kavitha’s petition against ED summons on March 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:23 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2023, 12:23 am IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: A petition filed by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, challenging the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy probe will be heard by the Supreme Court on March 27.

While the plea was to be heard on March 24, the bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M. Trivedi on Thursday listed the petition for hearing on March 27.

Kavitha had filed a petition on March 14, seeking a stay on the ED’s summons. Her counsel, on March 15, had requested the bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for an urgent hearing, but it was refused. The bench then said that the case would be heard on March 24.

...
Tags: brs mlc kalvakuntla kavitha, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, ed summons, delhi excise policy scam, supreme court (sc), chief justice d.y. chandrachud
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bandi says aid announced doesn’t even cover basic investment. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP rubbishes KCR’s crop damage aid, seeks Fasal Bima in state

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo:DC)

Bandi scoffs at KTR's legal notice

Travel fares to be reduced by up to 30% on lean days. (DC file photo)

TSRTC to introduce dynamic ticketing

They procured the data from executives working for the respective banks or from employees working in companies to whom banks had outsourced the work. (DC/Representational image)

SBI & BoB credit card customers' data stolen, 10 held



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi surname remarks: Surat court sentences Rahul to two years in jail; grants bail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark, in Surat, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The court convicted Gandhi in the case. (PTI Photo)

Rahul will appeal Surat court ruling, being punished for speaking the truth: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Major jolt to YSRC as TD's Anuradha wins in MLC polls

Telugu Desam nominee Panchumarthi Anuradha. (Photo: Twitter)

Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meeting today to discuss EVM issues

NCP chief sharad pawar, Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Election Commission of India, — PTI

Modi, Shah to visit Karnataka again ahead of high-profile polls

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->