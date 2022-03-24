TRS urges its cadres, farmers to stir against Centre’s paddy stand

BJP leaders are evolving strategies to counter the TRS and its agitation on the paddy issue. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Adilabad: TRS is activating its cadre and farmers to organise agitations on the paddy issue by targeting the central government, followed by passing of passing resolutions in farmers’ bodies and GP, mandal, ZP parishad levels against the Centre.

TRS’s Rythu bodies would play an active role in mobilising farmers in the fight against the Modi-led BJP government. The party leaders are sensitising the party cadre on the paddy issue by holding a series of meetings in Assembly constituencies from Wednesday.

The MLAs, keen on a re-election, are keen on mobilising more of the cadre for the agitational programme in order to please the top TRS leadership in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

On the other hand, minister for forest and endowment Indrakaran Reddy held a meeting with the MLAs of erstwhile Adilabad district and chalked out plans for the agitational programme. TRS MLAs and ZP chairmen sent a message to the party cadre and second-rung leaders asking them to aggressively fight against the BJP-led central government demanding purchase of the entire paddy produced in Telangana.

Mindful of this, BJP leaders are evolving strategies to counter the TRS and its agitation on the paddy issue. They would raise the farmers’ issues that the TRS government failed to attend to, and highlight the welfare measures taken by the Modi government in the last eight years.

The TRS party is planning its agitation in such a way that farmers take the side of the TRS party. They are the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes initiated by the KCR government, the TRS stresses.

In specific, TRS leaders are telling the farmers how the welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, the 24-hour free power, irrigation water and projects helped the farmers improve their condition in the state in the last seven years of the TRS rule.