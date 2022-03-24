No permission to distillery or brewery; welfare schemes are brands of YSRC govt: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated on Wednesday that the YSR Congress government did not grant any permission to distilleries for the manufacturing of liquor. “All such permissions were given during the term of the Chandrababu government,” he said.

The chief minister was rounding off a short discussion on liquor policy in the assembly.

He said the YSRC government, on the other hand, had given permission to establish 16 medical colleges in the state. As many as 254 liquor brands came to the distribution outlets during the TD government’s time. The YSRC government did not accord a single permission after it took power in 2019, the CM stressed.

Asserting that the ‘brands’ of YSRC government are its welfare schemes, the chief minister said brands like the President Medal, Boom-Boom beer, Governor Reserve, Powerstar 999 were all the brands of Chandrababu. It was C for Chandrababu and L for Lokesh, when came to such liquor brands, the CM said.

Jagan dismissed the opposition’s allegations, stating that his government did not give permission to any new distillery or brewery since 2019. The alleged J-brands were given permission during the term of Chandrababu Naidu. At that time, the CM said, some 254 brands were introduced in the state.

As for distilleries, out of the 20 existing distilleries in the state, 14 were given permission during the TD rule. Seven of them were given permission even while Naidu was acting as an interim chief minister, he said.

The CM said. “Liquor brands like the President Medal, Governor Reserve, 999 Powerstar, 999 Legend, Boom Boom beer, ACB, Seventh Heaven are all part of Chandranna’s Kanuka.”

Also, Jagan highlighted the role of TD leaders in the liquor business. He said Visakha Distillery belongs to TD leader Ayyanna Patrudu, PMK Distilleries is owned by a relative of former TD minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and Sri Krishna Distilleries is owned by Adi Keshavulu Naidu and SPY Distilleries by SPY Reddy, who all belonged to the TD.

Jagan said ‘backstabbing politics’ is the trademark of Chandrababu and “he was acting the same way even on the liquor issue.”

Jagan affirmed that “there is no cheap liquor in the state” and all the liquor being supplied is getting processed and distilled from licensed distilleries after tests by both the company and the government.

“Chandrababu, TD and their own media houses are the only cheap brands in the state,” he said in a lighter vein.

“Liquor rates have been increased to keep the poor people away from consumption and the government has taken over retail trade through the AP State Beverages Corporation and reduced the number of shops from 4,380 to 2,934,” the CM said.

He said no changes were made by his government to the state’s liquor manufacturing policy. “While the present government is bringing in 16 new medical colleges and 16 new districts, the previous government gave permission to 14 new distilleries and 254 brands,” he said.