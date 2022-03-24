Nation Politics 24 Mar 2022 Congress calls meeti ...
Nation, Politics

Congress calls meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational elections

ANI
Published Mar 24, 2022, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2022, 2:44 pm IST
The G-23 leaders of the Congress party has been pushing internal reforms including organizational elections in the party
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala with party leader KC Venugopal. — PTI File photo
New Delhi: Congress has called a meeting of General Secretaries and in-charges on Saturday to discuss a range of issues including organizational elections.

All India Congress Committee General Secretaries and in-charges will be present at the meeting which will be chaired by General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

 

The Agenda for the meeting includes, "Special Membership Drive, Organizational Elections and Planning agitational programmes."

The so-called G-23 leaders of the Congress party has been pushing internal reforms including organizational elections in the party.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met G23 leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha at her residence in New Delhi as part of her efforts to resolve the deepening rift within the party after the poll rout of Congress in fives states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

 

While G-23 leaders pressing for organizational changes, Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have said in the meeting that the requisite measures will be taken after the August-September elections for party president.

Quoting Sonia, sources said, "By August-September, the election for party's president will be over. Focus on that. I can make changes only to a certain extent by then."

Congress faced a debacle in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Goa, Manipur and Punjab that recently went to the polls.

Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are due for assembly polls later this year.

 

Tags: g-23, k c venugopal, all india congress committee (aicc), congress working committee (cwc)
Location: India, Delhi


