Nation Politics 24 Mar 2021 No Indian is outside ...
Nation, Politics

No Indian is outsider in Bengal, BJP CM will be son of soil: Modi

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Modi's comments came amid an 'insider vs outsider' debate with Mamata asserting that she won't allow Bengal to be ruled by 'outsiders'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Bankura on March 21, 2021. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Bankura on March 21, 2021. (PTI)

Kanthi (WB): Bengal has brought together the nation through 'Vande Mataram', and on this land, CM Mamata Banerjee was terming people "bohiragoto", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, announcing that if voted to power, a son of the soil will be made the BJP chief minister of the state.

Addressing an election rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district, Modi said that Bengal was the land of icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose and on this land, no Indian was an outsider.

 

"Bengal brought together the people of India through Vande Mataram, and on that land, Mamata-didi is talking about 'bohiragoto' (outsider). No Indian is an outsider here, they are children of Bharat Mata," he said.

"We are being called 'tourists', fun is being made of us, we are being insulted. Didi, people of Rabindranath's Bengal don't consider anybody outsider," Modi added.

When the BJP forms government in Bengal, the chief minister will be a son of the soil, he said at the rally amid loud cheers from his supporters.

 

Modi's comments came amid an "insider vs outsider" debate with Banerjee asserting regularly that she won't allow Bengal to be ruled by "outsiders" from Delhi or Gujarat, in a reference to the BJP and the prime minister.

The Trinamool Congress has even launched the 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter) campaign, with party leaders calling BJP functionaries visiting the state as "election tourists".

The prime minister said that Banerjee insulted the people of Nandigram with false accusations, and people would give her a befitting reply.

 

"You are maligning Nandigram and its people before the entire country. This is the same Nandigram that gave you so much. The people of Nandigram will not forgive you and will give you a befitting reply," he said, apparently referring to the March 10 incident in which the chief minister was injured.

Modi said that BJP would make every scheme in the state scam-free and bring in transparency, hitting out at the TMC over 'cut money', 'tolabaji' (extortion) and ground-level corruption.

"The relief for Amphan was looted through the 'bhaipo (nephew) window'," he alleged.

 

The prime minister said that Banerjee was talking about 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep), while she will be shown the door on May 2.

The popular 'Duare Sarkar' programme was launched by Banerjee's government months ahead of the election, delivering services through special camps at neighbourhoods.

The chief minister has also promised that she will ensure doorstep delivery of ration, if voted to power for the third time.

The prime minister was campaigning in Kanthi, the hometown of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

 

...
Tags: prime minister modi, 2021 west bengal elections, cm mamata banerjee, suvendu adhikari, no indian is outsider in bengal says modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Kanthi


Latest From Nation

There are as many as 1,09,693 such voters in the state and this anomaly was spread across all the 140 assembly constituencies, Chennithala told reporters. (DC file photo)

Not just bogus voters, but double votes also exist in voter's list: Chennithala

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

The CM partly fulfilled his promises by announcing 30 percent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in State Legislative Assembly on Monday. — Twitter

KCR set to announce mega recruitment drive in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Didi too gets cut money, says Shah

Amit Shah, hurried through his promises in a brief 13-minute speech in front of what appeared to be a thin crowd.. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata can kick me but not development: Modi

Modi’s assertion came as Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP recently, is likely to become a voter at the Cossipore-Belgachhia Assembly seat in north Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham