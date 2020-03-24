Nation Politics 24 Mar 2020 Coronavirus first, p ...
Nation, Politics

Coronavirus first, politics later, says Omar Abdullah after release

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
It's a very different world, first task is to fight coronavirus, says former J&K chief minister
Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdulah speaks to reporters upon his release from detention. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)
 Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdulah speaks to reporters upon his release from detention. (DC Photo: Habib Naqash)

Srinagar: It's a very different world, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday after being released from nearly eight months in detention, adding that the first task was to fight COVID-19 and any discussion on political developments could come later.

Abdullah, sporting a long, unkempt grey beard, drove himself to his parents' home after walking out of the makeshift detention centre Hari Nivas, a state guesthouse. His mother Molly and sister Safia were with him.

 

Abdullah said, "232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It's a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019."

It was his first tweet since August 5 last year, when he was detained following the government revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

His first step after release was visiting his parents' home  his father Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13 where he had lunch with the family.

"Had lunch with my mum and dad for the first time in almost 8 months. I can't remember a better meal even though I've been in a bit of a daze and don't remember what I ate," he tweeted.

Abdullah, who was released after the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him, also spoke to reporters, saying they were violating orders on social distancing by coming to meet him and this was a time to take precautions.

"During my period of detention, I thought a lot about what I would say the moment I come out what I would say about what happened on August 5 last year, what would I would say about Jammu and Kashmir as a state that was broken up into two union territories, what I would say about the change in the status of J-K, and about the hardships the people faced," Abdullah said outside his residence.

The education of children, the tourism industry, businesses and every other sector in the state had suffered, he said.

"But today, let's not be complacent towards the challenges being faced the world over. This is a fight between life and death. All of you have come here and it is definitely in violation of the government order.

"We should ensure social distancing and take adequate precautions. We should ensure that the coronavirus does not spread. I will talk about political developments and other aspects post August 5 but let us first fight this coronavirus," he said.

Abdullah requested the Centre to release others detained, including PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The National Conference leader also asked the Centre to remove communication restrictions and ensure high speed internet so people of Jammu and Kashmir are able to educate themselves about ways and means of protecting themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Latest From Nation

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Share and Care on Ugadi, but at home: Naidu

Representational image

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

PTI Photocorona

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Omar Abdullah walks free after months in detention

Omar Abdullah

Shivraj Singh Chouhan back as Madhya Pradesh CM for record fourth time

A video grab showing Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Baahubali

All eyes on Chouhan as BJP legislature party meet in MP, oath taking tonight

Representational image

Came to Bengaluru voluntarily, don't want to meet Diggy: MP Congress rebel MLAs

MP Congress rebel MLAs at a resort in Bengaluru

Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test, MP Opposition MLAs absent

Shivraj SIngh Chouhan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham