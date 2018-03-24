Will meet all deadlines of Metro Rail: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said the Hyderabad Metro Rail is poised to meet all connectivity deadlines in 2018.

He said that Miyapur-LB Nagar stretch will be opened in June/July followed by Nagole-Hitec City stretch in August/September and JBS Secunderabad-MGBS Gowliguda stretch by December-end.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Mr Rama Rao said, “Hyderabad Metro Rail is doing remarkably well over the Metros in other cities.”

Our Metro is transporting nearly 60,000 passengers per day. This is significantly higher when compared with other Metros that have been witnessing about 15,000 commuters per day though it was launched much before than ours. This proves our Metro is a success but some vested interests are resorting to malicious campaign against Hyderabad Metro saying that it is not attracting passengers and it's a flop."

He said the government will focus on extending three Metro corridors to Shamshabad International Airport soon after entire 72-km stretch is completed by this December-end.

Rao said that the government was successful in cleansing Hussain Sagar to some extent during 2014 and 2015 and the water samples that were tested proved this. But due to leakage on NTR Marg, near the Secretariat in 2016, drainage water got diverted to Hussain Sagar which polluted the water again.

Rao said that the Municipal Corporation has been facing heavy financial burden on account of drinking water supply and power bills.

"With Mission Bhagiratha, which will be completed by this year-end, the responsibility of drinking water supply will be taken over by the government. Similarly, by using LED bulbs for street lighting in all cities and towns, the power bills will come down by more than half. We expect the financial condition of all urban local bodies to improve from next year which will help them to focus on creating better civic and infrastructure facilities for people," Rama Rao added.

He said the government will address garbage dumping yard problem at Jawaharnagar by taking up green topping/ capping at the dumpyard.

"Two solid waste management plants will be set up in Hyderabad and Warrangal with technical collaboration of Japan to address pollution issues. Electrical swachh autos will be pressed into service," he stated.