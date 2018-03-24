search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Congress complains to EC against 7 defected MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 2:03 am IST
The seven defected MLAs had shown their votes to the Congress election agents during Friday’s Rajya Sabha polls, according to rules.
Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy
 Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Without taking direct ac-tion against the defected MLAs, the Congress has complained to the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify the seven MLAs as they have violated the party whip. 

The seven defected MLAs had shown their votes to the Congress election agents during Friday’s Rajya Sabha polls, according to rules.  

 

Congress agent Rega Kantha Rao has made a complaint against defected MLAs K. Yadaiah, Redya Naik, Bhaskar Rao, C. Rammohan Reddy, K. Kanakaiah, Vital Reddy and P. Ajay Kumar who violated the party whip and voted for TRS candidates. 

Mr Kantha Rao said that they had shown him the votes which were against the party whip.

He had requested the Election Commission that the votes of these seven MLAs should not be taken for counting and also to disqualify them. But he did not mention, under which rule of Anti-Defection Act that these MLAs should be disqualified.  

On the basis of the party whip, Congress party can expel these seven MLAs from the party. If Congress does so, the MLAs will become unattached members in the House.

Meanwhile, TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the TRS how it contested for three Rajya Sabha seats while it has only 63 MLAs. He said that it is unfortunate that the Assembly Secretary, who is the returning officer for Rajya Sabha elections, did not acknowledge the complaint given by Congress Rajya Sabha candidate P. Balaram Naik. He said that they will request the Assembly Speaker to disqualify the seven MLAs who violated the Anti-defection Act.

