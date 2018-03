Hyderabad: Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, tweeted on Friday calling the Chief Ministers of the southern states to put up a united fight against the NDA government’s discrimination in the sanction of funds.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao felt that the tweet vindicated his claim that the Centre was deincentivising states such as Telangana, which were performing well.

Mr Rao is likely to consult with the CMs of the southern states after the conclusion of the Assembly session.