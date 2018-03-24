Speaker Madhusudhana Chary joins chorus over lapses in schemes

HYDERABAD: Legislative Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary joined the MLAs from ruling TRS and Opposition parties in pointing out the deficiencies of the state government in implementing schemes effectively at the ground-level.

While main Opposition Congress has been suspended for the entire Budget Session, few ruling party MLAs themselves are playing the role of Opposition and taking potshots at the government on the pathetic condition of roads, eradication of distilled liquor/‘gudumba’ etc.

The Speaker too had been encouraging the MLAs by giving opportunity to them to speak in the House. Interestingly, the Speaker too participated in the debate by saying that he too had been facing problems in his constituency from local people while he visits his constituency and had been asking the ministers to resolve the long pending issues.

On Friday, during the Question Hour, few TRS MLAs raised the issue of eradication of ‘gudumba’. Excise minister T. Padma Rao Goud replied that the government could successfully eliminate gudumba menace.

However, TRS MLAs pointed out that the rehabilitation package has not been reaching the genuine beneficiaries. At this point, the Speaker said, “As per the minister's reply, the rehabilitation package was provided to nearly 6,000. This shows, the scheme is not being implemented properly.”