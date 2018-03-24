search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls: A boycott, count delay, but Congress still wins 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2018, 3:01 am IST
The new returning officer, Mr Kumaraswamy, completed counting of votes and declared three Congress and one BJP candidate as winners.
Dr Syed Naseer Hussain
 Dr Syed Naseer Hussain

BENGALURU: In a repeat of the outcome of Rajya Sabha polls held in 2016, the ruling Congress won three seats and the principal Opposition, one, with JD (S) legislators crying foul and boycotting the battle of open ballots which resulted in the second consecutive loss for their billionaire candidate, B.M. Farooq, on Friday. The victorious candidates of Congress-Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar secured 44, 42 and 46 votes respectively while Mr Rajeev Chandrashekar (BJP) polled the highest at 50 votes. 

While the votes of revenue minister Kagodu Thimmappa and former minister Baburao Chinchansur were kept aside in the wake of a complaint lodged by JD (S) legislators, two other votes were declared invalid. Seven rebel JD (S) legislators, who violated the whip to support Congress nominee K C Ramamurthy in 2016, voted for Congress candidates this time as well. Former minister H D Revanna and S R Mahesh were those of JD (S) who cast their ballots before the party decided to boycott voting, alleging irregularities. State JD (S) president H D Kumaraswamy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding annulment of the election process on grounds that Mr Kagodu Thimmappa and Mr Chinchansur were handed fresh ballot papers after they had cross-voted in violation of the whip issued by the ruling party.     

 

The protest by Mr Kumaraswamy and his supporters led to the replacement of returning officer Mr Murthy with Mr Kumaraswamy and a 90 minute delay in counting of votes. The drama continued during counting of votes as well with Mr Kumaraswamy marching in to demand how the votes of two Congress legislators could be deemed as valid.  Mr Suman Kumar Das, Secretary, Election Commission of India, however, had issued orders to segregate the votes of these two legislators before commencement of the process of counting. Therefore, the new returning officer, Mr Kumaraswamy, completed counting of votes and declared three Congress and one BJP candidate as winners.

Tags: rajya sabha polls, dr syed naseer hussain, rajeev chandrashekar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook’s widening crisis over user data: Everything you need to know about

This file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris’ Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal after news broke Friday, March 16, 2018, that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
 

RRR: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli confirms his next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The picture of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR that had first hinted at this collaboration.
 

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.
 

Mummy with cone shaped head belongs to child with dwarfism and not an alien

Five years of genomic analysis helped scientists point out mutations which caused the skeleton to appear so bizarre (Photo: YouTube)
 

Virat Kohli calls off Rs 34 crore Mumbai home deal, may buy a penthouse

It was known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had shortlisted a luxury apartment in Omkar Realtors and Developers’ Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai. However, it is now reported that the two will not move to the apartment as the deal is called off. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Good Morning, Bengaluru! Time to wake Aam Aadmi Party!

Members of AAP campaigning in the BTM Layout constituency and Shanthinagar

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader

Mallikarjun Kharge on Ashok Kheny entry: What’s the benefit?

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after inaugurating Yadrami taluk in Kalaburgi district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham