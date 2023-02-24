  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 24 Feb 2023 Naidu challenges YSR ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu challenges YSRC to fix date for face-off

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 24, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2023, 8:05 am IST
Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspects the damaged and gutted cars at the Gannavaram party office in Krishna district on Friday. (Photo by arrangement)
  Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspects the damaged and gutted cars at the Gannavaram party office in Krishna district on Friday. (Photo by arrangement)

 VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has challenged the YSR Congress, saying, “We are ready for a combat. Bring the Psycho (Jagan) without police and security to face us.”

Naidu on Friday visited the TD office damaged in the attack by YSRC men at Gannavaram and stated that YSRC leaders acted like terrorists. He claimed that the destruction at Gannavaram was pre-planned and whoever was behind it would have to face the consequences.

Naidu also visited the family members of Donthu Chinna, the TD activist who was injured in the attack. Naidu dared the assailants to fix a date and time for another attack anywhere in the state. ''Now you have resorted to this destruction with the cooperation of the police. If you are daring enough fix a date and time, I am ready to face you.''

Naidu said that a large police force was present at the Gannavaram airport on learning about his arrival there. ''Is Gannavaram in Pakistan,'' he asked. “Had the police acted in time, soon after the TD lodged a complaint, this incident would not have happened,” he said and asked how the provisions of the SC,ST Atrocities Act were invoked when the local inspector belonged to the BC community?

Tags: nara chandrababu naidu, gannavaram, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


