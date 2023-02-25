  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 24 Feb 2023 Eyeing a third succe ...
Nation, Politics

Eyeing a third successive term, CM KCR to modify welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 25, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2023, 12:02 am IST
File photo of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing a public meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
 File photo of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing a public meeting. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao appears to be betting on a 'modified version' of the welfare schemes to increase the number of beneficiaries secure a 'hat-trick' of wins in the Assembly elections.

Towards this, he has formed a high-level committee, comprising minister K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, B. Vinod Kumar and former Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary to suggest means to the extend the flagship schemes to more people. The committee will also look into the possibility of enhancing financial assistance under these schemes. As all the schemes are in force for over five years, he wants to modify them to attract voters and consolidate the vote bank.

Party sources said that although the state government implements a record 450 welfare schemes covering all sections of society against an outlay of nearly Rs. 90,000 crore annually. The party leadership strongly feels that the nine schemes — Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power to agriculture, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, 2BHK housing schemes and Rs. 1 per kg ration rice — played a key role in ensuring a second term for the BRS government in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Except Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, all other schemes were introduced soon after they came to power in 2014. The two schemes were introduced in May 2018, four months prior to dissolving the Legislative Assembly in September 2018, forcing polls in December 2018 against the original schedule of May 2019.

Now there is a general feeling among BRS leaders and cadre that all these schemes have become older and no longer interest voters the way they did in 2018. They need to be modified with new names, relaxation of eligibility criteria and enhanced monetary benefits.

The Chief Minister has asked the committee to study all these aspects and submit a report on the modifications that need to be made in existing welfare schemes and also examine the need to replace older schemes with the new ones wherever  required.

The committee was also asked to study on implementation of Arogyasri, fee reimbursement and scholarships for students as these schemes failed to create the desired positive impact on BRS despite spending huge amounts. The reasons cited were private and corporate hospitals were not entertaining Arogyasri cards and colleges harassing students for fees citing delay by government in payment of arrears.

The committee is expected to submit a report within a month.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, k.t. rama rao, t. harish rao, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), s. madhusudhana chary, rythu bandhu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


