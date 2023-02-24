Congress plenary to discuss alliances for 2024 elections

The plenary will primarily endorse the president Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The 85th Congress plenary is all set to begin on Friday

in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The three-day session will see the party charting its course in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On February 26, a final five-point programme will be released by the

Congress. It will be a mix of internal changes and external interactions of the party. Important decisions like forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP will be discussed. The party has made it clear that it will be leading the Opposition alliance and all are welcome to join it to ‘defeat the ruling BJP’.

The plenary will primarily endorse the president Mallikarjun Kharge and

pave the way for the new working committee led by him. The steering committee will decide if there will be elections to the CWC, the

party’s top decision-making body or not. It will also have widespread deliberations that were held in ‘Udaipur Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’.