  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 24 Feb 2023 Congress not to hold ...
Nation, Politics

Congress not to hold elections to CWC; Kharge to nominate members

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published Feb 24, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)
 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided not to hold elections to its highest decision making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Its members will be nominated by the Congress president. The decision was taken at the Steering Committee meeting.

The Gandhis skipped the meeting during the ongoing 85th plenary session in Raipur. Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Ajay Maken and Dr Abhishek Singhvi were in favour of holding elections to the CWC.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told the steering committee, “There is a big challenge and opportunity before us. The party's constructive message should reach the party’s rank and file across the country and infuse a fresh energy in every worker to reach out to the common people and help win their confidence. Whatever decision we take, will lay a strong foundation for our party’s future from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” he said.

The plenary session is being held in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections to half a dozen states and the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

The Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said, “Keeping in mind the political challenges facing the country and the Congress as Opposition, and the far-reaching amendments that are to take place in the Congress Constitution, the committee decided that this is the time to empower the president.” The Congress steering committee also approved several amendments to the party constitution, one of which is to give permanent membership to former prime ministers and former party presidents in the all-powerful working committee. The party will also amend its constitution to provide reservation of up to 50 per cent to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, women, minorities and the youth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). In all, 16 provisions and 32 rules would be changed in the Congress constitution. The amendment to be brought in the party constitution says "among the 23 members of the Congress Working Committee (other than the president of the Congress and the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary party, the Congress prime minister/former prime ministers, the leaders of the Congress in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and former presidents of the Congress). Later in the evening the subjects committee of the plenary also met under the leadership of the Congress President. It was also attended by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The plenary on Saturday will start with the address of the Congress president Kharge followed by the address of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.  After that the delegates will break into their respective groups and deliberate. The party is expected to come out with a five-point programme on Sunday. The party has already declared that it will be leading the Opposition alliance to take on the Modi juggernaut.

...
Tags: digvijay singh, congress working committee


Latest From Nation

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ms. Ruchira Kamboj. (Photo: PTI)

India's approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric: Kamboj

stray dogs attacked a four-year-old girl while she was playing in front of her house at Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. (Representational image)

Stray dog menace worsens in Karimnagar

Occupying the limelight were a mother and her daughter, both from the school, who made it to the event. Anulya Bai, who passed out of this school three decades back, used to drop her daughter at the school every day. On Friday, she was brought there by her daughter, a product of the same school. (By Arrangement)

Stanley girls’ High School celebrates annual day

They found the main gate of the temple open with locks broken. They immediately conveyed the information to police. DSP R. Prakash, along with clues and dog squad teams reached the temple and closed all the gates of the temple. (Representational Image)

Burglars strike Kondagattu temple, steal silver Hanuman deities



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jagan dares Naidu to convince people

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Congress claims Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Congress leaders stage a protest dharna at the IGI Airport after the party leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deboarded from the plane owing to an FIR against him, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress plenary to discuss alliances for 2024 elections

The plenary will primarily endorse the president Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him. (PTI Photo)

AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeats BJP's Rekha Gupta to become Delhi mayor

AAP Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi flashes victory sign after casting her vote during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->