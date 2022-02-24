Jagga Reddy to hold meeting with followers tomorrow

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash 'Jagga' Reddy decided to hold a meeting of party activists and his followers in Sangareddy on Friday. Jagga Reddy already announced to resign from Congress but postponed his decision following the advice of senior Congress leaders.

A few Congress leaders assured him to arrange a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to express his views. The appointment from the AICC is not yet confirmed. In this context, Jagga Reddy decided to conduct the meeting with party activists and get their opinion on his decision of resignation. Following the majority's opinion, he may decide the future course of action.

The Congress cadres across the state, particularly the undivided Medak district, are eagerly waiting for the decision of Jagga Reddy. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy already said Jagga Reddy issue would be settled soon amicably. Jagga Reddy is a senior MLA and his wife Nirmala is currently serving as president of Sangareddy District Congress Committee.