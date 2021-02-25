Telangana BJP poll overdrive takes off today

Earlier, many leaders from Rangareddy and Warangal joined the party in the presence of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP is to go full-throttle with its election campaign for the Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections, Warangal and Khammam municipality and the graduate MLC constituencies from Thursday.

The party’s state office-bearers met here on Wednesday in the presence of in-charge Tarun Chugh and state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The State chief said that 40,000 activists have been trained for campaigning in MLC elections with each candidate covering 25 votes in the two segments. The activists will also collect details and contact numbers of the unemployed youth.

Chugh stated that several Union ministers and national leaders are likely to come for electioneering.

The meeting discussed the Gurrampodu land issue and about leaders who had joined the BJP from other parties. Chugh warned leaders against indulging in group politics.

The party will conduct district and mandal level office-bearers meeting from 26 to March 3 and organise training programmes in all districts before March 15. The party will send 20 party observers to Tamil Nadu during the Assembly elections.

Shasakta mandal, Sakriya booth samithi, and Phase Pramukh appointments would be done before December 25, it was resolved.

The April 6 party establishment day would be marked by massive programmes, including highlighting about the schemes and their implementation by the Centre.

The party hoped that they would win the MLC seats on a note as impressive as their showing in the GHMC elections.

Senior leaders DK Aruna, Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs, former MPs and MLAs and other key leaders participated in the meeting.

Earlier, many leaders from Rangareddy and Warangal joined the party in the presence of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.