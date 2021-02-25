Nation Politics 24 Feb 2021 TDP holds crucial me ...
TDP holds crucial meet on GVMC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2021, 1:11 am IST
The party high command will announce the mayoral candidate in a day or two, Atchannaidu told the meeting
 TD Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. (DC Image)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Top Telugu Desam leaders discussed prospects of their candidates in the ensuing GVMC elections here on Wednesday in the backdrop of several contesting candidates withdrawing their nominations and joining the ruling party.

State president of TD Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, the in-charge for Visakhapatnam political affairs N Chinarajappa and MLC Buddha Venkanna were present.
Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who recently sent his resignation letter to the Speaker quitting the Legislative Assembly, did not attend the meeting and deputed his nephew and in-charge for north constituency, G Vijay.

 

Initially Peela Srinivasa Rao, younger brother of former Anakapalle MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, was tipped to be the mayor but in the meeting three more names were put forward, including former MLA Gandi Babji, Kaki Govinda Rao and Mohammed Nazir.

But the party leaders tentatively decided to propose the names of Peela Srinivasa Rao and Gandi Babji as both of them have wide networks in the city. The party high command will announce the mayoral candidate in a day or two, Atchannaidu told the meeting.

He said that he will carry the list of all the candidates and names of two candidates vying for mayoral post to the party headquarters and discuss it with party boss N Chandrababu Naidu.

 

The coordination committee formed on the occasion found that in many wards where their winning prospects were bright, more than one candidate had filed papers. Names of the final candidates will be announced soon, he said.

He said Naidu will campaign twice in Visakhapatnam.

Tags: gvmc polls, tdp meeting, td kinjarapu atchannaidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


