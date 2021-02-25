Nation Politics 24 Feb 2021 Lobbying intensifies ...
Nation, Politics

Lobbying intensifies for Kurnool municipal elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2021, 4:31 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2021, 4:31 am IST
KMC is on the cusp of development as most of the area under its jurisdiction is covered under Judicial Capital Act
With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions.
 With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions.

KURNOOL: Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) is on the cusp of development as most of the area under its jurisdiction is covered under Judicial Capital Act.

The Act is envisaged to come up in the extant area under Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA). The Mayor will have a greater role to play in planning and developing the civic area under its jurisdiction.

 

With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions. As the constituency is now being reserved for Backward Caste-General, the leaders belonging to that community are working with a single-minded objective to have their chosen candidate.

B.Y. Ramaiah, the YSRCP Kurnool Parliamentary constituency president, and mayoral candidate is contesting from ward number 19. While going through the neglected Maruti Nagar area in the ward, he was appalled at the civic amenities existing there and where drainage facilities are non-existent.

 

KMC has 52 wards spread over the constituencies of Kodumur, Panyam, and Kurnool. The city has been expanding in the past decade. New colonies that had come upon Bellary road, Nandikotkur Road, and Nandyal road need infrastructural support as water pipelines, sewage systems, and roads need a makeover, said Vijayalakshmi, a resident of C-camp.

Shareen Nagar residents say clean water is a perennial problem in this area as the water they get is of dubious quality. They recalled how a sewage pipeline got mixed up with the drinking water pipeline a few months back.

 

TDP Kurnool president TH Bharath has been holding meetings every day with ward councilors. He said his party is focussing on winning the maximum number of council seats. There is a change in people's perception towards TDP, he said.

...
Tags: kurnool municipal elections, kmc elections, kurnool municipal corporation, kurnool urban development authority (kuda)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Tarun Chug, during an interaction with the Singareni workers in Srirampur on Wednesday, said he was shocked to hear that after becoming the leader of the trade union in SCCL, Kavitha was acting as a ‘super power’ there. (Photo: Twitter @tarunchughbjp)

BJP focusing on Singareni coal belt area; calls Kavitha as ‘super power’ of the SCCL

The CM renamed the temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acre land on the hillock. (Photo: DC)

CM KCR to inspect Yadadri works on Feb. 28

The protesters demanded that the government do “justice” to the girl’s family by providing it with financial support.

Stalker murders girl student, people stage protest with body

The family that owned this piece of land erected a fencing around the farm land and blocked the path for the funeral procession. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Landlord denies access to crematorium; differences with villagers during elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

‘Perform or perish’ call to in-charge TRS ministers and MLAs in MLC polls

TRS party Working president and Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao address a press meet at Telangana Bhavan. MLC Candidate Surabhi Vani Devi and others seen.(DC Image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham