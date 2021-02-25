Lobbying intensifies for Kurnool municipal elections

With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions.

KURNOOL: Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) is on the cusp of development as most of the area under its jurisdiction is covered under Judicial Capital Act.

The Act is envisaged to come up in the extant area under Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA). The Mayor will have a greater role to play in planning and developing the civic area under its jurisdiction.

With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions. As the constituency is now being reserved for Backward Caste-General, the leaders belonging to that community are working with a single-minded objective to have their chosen candidate.

B.Y. Ramaiah, the YSRCP Kurnool Parliamentary constituency president, and mayoral candidate is contesting from ward number 19. While going through the neglected Maruti Nagar area in the ward, he was appalled at the civic amenities existing there and where drainage facilities are non-existent.

KMC has 52 wards spread over the constituencies of Kodumur, Panyam, and Kurnool. The city has been expanding in the past decade. New colonies that had come upon Bellary road, Nandikotkur Road, and Nandyal road need infrastructural support as water pipelines, sewage systems, and roads need a makeover, said Vijayalakshmi, a resident of C-camp.

Shareen Nagar residents say clean water is a perennial problem in this area as the water they get is of dubious quality. They recalled how a sewage pipeline got mixed up with the drinking water pipeline a few months back.

TDP Kurnool president TH Bharath has been holding meetings every day with ward councilors. He said his party is focussing on winning the maximum number of council seats. There is a change in people's perception towards TDP, he said.