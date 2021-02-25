KTR says Cong, BJP have no right to seek votes

Rama Rao was speaking at a meeting with the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar graduate MLC constituency leaders at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/ Surenderreddy Singireddy)

Hyderabad: TRS working president and municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that opposition parties had "no right to seek votes for the graduate MLC elections".

Rama Rao was speaking at a meeting with the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar graduate MLC constituency leaders at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Later, speaking to the media, Rao said, “how many funds did BJP MLC Ramachandra Rao, seeking reelections now, brought from the union government. Ramachandra Rao is a lawyer. The Union government has failed to fulfil promises of the bifurcation of the state. Telangana should vote for the cancellation of projects to come from the center."

The TRS party working president said that the opposition acknowledges Vani Devi's personality. "TRS is the number one party in the GHMC, hence we got our mayor and deputy mayor. I do not think the TRS party lost. Next Saturday, there will be a general body meeting in every constituency of the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar constituency. The TRS will go on an election campaign after the General Body meeting," he said.

Rao said the BJP had failed in its promise that every single person in the country will be given Rs 15 lakh from black money brought back from abroad.

Reminding that P. V. Narasimha Rao is the only person from the Telugu states to have served as prime minister, Rama Rao said, "his daughter is in the fray".

He said she is an educator by nature and has all qualifications to be a graduate MLC. Other candidates cannot match her, he said.

Rama Rao said, "the Congress-ruled for 10 years from 2004 to 2014. During the Congress rule, only 24,000 candidates were replaced in public sector. In erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, only 10,000 were allotted to Telangana in a decade. Now 1,32,799 jobs public sector have been jobs given by the TRS government".