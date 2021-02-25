Nation Politics 24 Feb 2021 Congress won’t ...
Nation, Politics

Congress won’t be impacted if TRS, BJP steal some of our leaders: Uttam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2021, 1:20 am IST
He said instead of enrolling people on ideological basis, TRS leaders were offering membership by selling insurance policies and medi-claims
Telangana Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy(R). (DC Image)
 Telangana Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy(R). (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Wednesday that the Congress campaign for the MLC elections for the two graduate constituencies was receiving tremendous response.

Addressing two different election meetings, the Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and G. Chinna Reddy have been enjoying the backing of organizational strength in all six districts. Besides PCC and DCC office bearers, he said, leaders of all frontal, departments and various cells were actively working for the victory of Congress.

 

He claimed that neither the TRS nor the BJP has so much reach or strength to face Congress, although both were trying to lure voters with money and other sops.

Alleging that the TRS government had disappointed all sections of society, Mr Reddy said that employees, teachers, jobless youth and students were repeatedly cheated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “KCR, who is lavishly living in an `1,000 crore worth palatial bungalow, Pragathi Bhavan, has turned so insensitive that he never held a meeting to review problems being faced by common people. Employees have been waiting endlessly for the new Pay Revision Commission. Teachers have completely lost relevance. Lakhs of students are facing difficulties due to lack of funds and facilities. Jobless youth are frustrated without opportunities. But the Chief Minister has no time for any of them.”

 

He blamed the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS in Telangana as equally responsible for bringing the situation to level. Under these circumstances, he said, people are looking towards Congress for a solution.

Mr Reddy ridiculed the ongoing membership drive of the TRS party. He said instead of enrolling people on an ideological basis, TRS leaders were offering membership by selling insurance policies and medi-claims. He said every political party takes care of its members. But TRS leaders are offering incentives and cash to achieve membership targets.

 

He also ridiculed BJP’s ‘Operation Aakarshan’, an attempt to lure Congress leaders into its fold. “Telangana BJP leaders are searching for some disgruntled elements within the Congress. Earlier, the TRS had served as a trash can for Congress party, where non-important and irrelevant leaders got dumped. Since TRS trash can is almost full, BJP is proving to be a fresh dustbin,” he said.

He further said that defection of a few leaders to the TRS or BJP would never impact Congress. “We are a cadre-based party. Leaders come and go. But cadre remains firm at ground level and never switches loyalties for money. Each Congress worker is capable. Congress has a capacity to produce leaders while TRS and BJP could only survive by behaving like vultures,” he said.

 

Mr Reddy exhorted Congress cadre to work hard to ensure the victory of Ramulu Naik and Chinna Reddy in the MLC elections.

Tags: telangana mlc polls, telangana congress, uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


