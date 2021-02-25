BJP focusing on Singareni coal belt area; calls Kavitha as ‘super power’ of the SCCL

Tarun Chug, during an interaction with the Singareni workers in Srirampur on Wednesday, said he was shocked to hear that after becoming the leader of the trade union in SCCL, Kavitha was acting as a ‘super power’ there. (Photo: Twitter @tarunchughbjp)

ADILABAD: The BJP is making a serious bid to win elections for a recognized trade union in the Singareni Collieries (SCCL). As part of this, the party is targeting K Kavitha, leader of the TRS union that has a stronghold over there.

BJP state-in-charge Tarun Chug alleged on Wednesday that Kavitha is controlling the SCCL and has become a ‘superpower’ vis-a-vis the functioning of the colliery. It, he said, is riddled with corruption and irregularities.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and an MLC, Kavitha was unanimously elected for the second time, recently, as honorary president of the Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS).

The SCCL is spread over six districts in Telangana and whoever has a hold over the SCCL will have major political influence and resultant electoral advantage.

Tarun Chug, during an interaction with the Singareni workers in Srirampur on Wednesday, said he was shocked to hear that after becoming the leader of the trade union in SCCL, Kavitha was acting as a ‘super power’ there. “I want to send a message to her that ‘Jinho Ne Loota Hai.. BJP Unhe Choda Nahi.. .. Jisne Gareebh ka Maal Utayahi .. BJP Use Nikalegi..’.

The BJP leader said a representation given to him by the Singareni workers will be submitted to the central government and the Union coal ministry as also the CBI. ‘Koi Bhi Doshi Baksha Nahi Jayega… Kadi Se Kadi Saja Use Milegi’.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that huge irregularities were taking place in recruitments for dependent-jobs and there was huge misappropriation of funds. SCCL funds are being used for the TRS party programmes, he said.

Sanjay held the SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar responsible for corruption in the company and alleged that “he has become a puppet” in the hands of the TRS leaders.

Singareni is spread over the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. Nearly 20 assembly constituencies fall in the coal belt area.