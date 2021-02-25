Nation Politics 24 Feb 2021 AP Government school ...
Nation, Politics

AP Government schools to get CBSE boost

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2021, 4:05 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2021, 4:05 am IST
CBSE curriculum for classes 1 to seven from 2021-22 academic year
The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have concrete structures. (Representational Photo: DC))
 The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have concrete structures. (Representational Photo: DC))

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to introduce CBSE curriculum for classes I to seven in government schools from the 2021-22 academic year.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu in his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday. He instructed officials to provide English-Telugu dictionary in every Vidya Kanuka kit and to introduce CBSE syllabus from first to seventh standard in government schools for ensuring quality education in State schools.

 

The Chief Minister stated that they will gradually increase the syllabus up to standard X by 2024. He emphasised that the first phase works of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu should be completed by the end of next month. He said that school buildings should have good interiors and designs. He examined the photos of schools that have been upgraded with new infrastructure facilities as part of the Nadu Nedu programme. He also reviewed works of the second phase of Nadu Nedu and said that further changes should be made during the phase. He stated that priority should be given to quality and those found wanting would be serious dealt with.

 

The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have concrete structures. Reviewing cleanliness of toilets in schools, the officials said 27,000 ayas were recruited and training sessions for them would start in the first week of March. They said mapping of mothers, education secretaries and volunteers regarding the attendance of students is underway and it would be completed by March 15.

Stating that English- Telugu dictionaries should also be provided to teachers, Reddy insisted on supply of quality items under Vidya Kanuka and quality laptops to students under Amma Vodi scheme.

 

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi teachers should be given training on how to teach children and directed officials to conduct online tests every two months to assess their progress.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan SPD Vetriselvi and other senior officials were present.

...
Tags: ap government schools to get cbse syllabus, ap government schools development, dictionaries in govt schools, laptops in govt schools, ys jagan introduces ap government schools
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Tarun Chug, during an interaction with the Singareni workers in Srirampur on Wednesday, said he was shocked to hear that after becoming the leader of the trade union in SCCL, Kavitha was acting as a ‘super power’ there. (Photo: Twitter @tarunchughbjp)

BJP focusing on Singareni coal belt area; calls Kavitha as ‘super power’ of the SCCL

The CM renamed the temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acre land on the hillock. (Photo: DC)

CM KCR to inspect Yadadri works on Feb. 28

The protesters demanded that the government do “justice” to the girl’s family by providing it with financial support.

Stalker murders girl student, people stage protest with body

With elections for KMC set in process, YSRCP has taken a head-start as it has selected its nominees for all wards, including for mayoral positions.

Lobbying intensifies for Kurnool municipal elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat civic poll results show people's trust in BJP: Shah

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, after BJP won the majority seats in Gujarat Municipal Elections, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020. (PTI)

AIADMK puts up show of unity on Jaya anniversary with Sasikala factor casting shadow

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, at her residence in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (PTI)

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)

Dejected Telangana Congress leaders stream into ‘buoyant’ BJP

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP&BJP State President, addresses the media at BJP State Office, Nampally in Hyderabad.(DC image/SSR)

‘Perform or perish’ call to in-charge TRS ministers and MLAs in MLC polls

TRS party Working president and Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao address a press meet at Telangana Bhavan. MLC Candidate Surabhi Vani Devi and others seen.(DC Image/SSR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham