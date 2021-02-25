AP Government schools to get CBSE boost

The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have concrete structures. (Representational Photo: DC))

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to introduce CBSE curriculum for classes I to seven in government schools from the 2021-22 academic year.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu in his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday. He instructed officials to provide English-Telugu dictionary in every Vidya Kanuka kit and to introduce CBSE syllabus from first to seventh standard in government schools for ensuring quality education in State schools.

The Chief Minister stated that they will gradually increase the syllabus up to standard X by 2024. He emphasised that the first phase works of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu should be completed by the end of next month. He said that school buildings should have good interiors and designs. He examined the photos of schools that have been upgraded with new infrastructure facilities as part of the Nadu Nedu programme. He also reviewed works of the second phase of Nadu Nedu and said that further changes should be made during the phase. He stated that priority should be given to quality and those found wanting would be serious dealt with.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have concrete structures. Reviewing cleanliness of toilets in schools, the officials said 27,000 ayas were recruited and training sessions for them would start in the first week of March. They said mapping of mothers, education secretaries and volunteers regarding the attendance of students is underway and it would be completed by March 15.

Stating that English- Telugu dictionaries should also be provided to teachers, Reddy insisted on supply of quality items under Vidya Kanuka and quality laptops to students under Amma Vodi scheme.

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi teachers should be given training on how to teach children and directed officials to conduct online tests every two months to assess their progress.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan SPD Vetriselvi and other senior officials were present.