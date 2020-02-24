Nation Current Affairs 24 Feb 2020 PM Modi hugs Trump a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi hugs Trump as he lands in India on first visit

ANI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
The President arrived at Ahmedabad airport shortly before 12 PM
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, February 24, 2020 (Photo | ANI)
 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, February 24, 2020 (Photo | ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): U.S. president Donald Trump landed straight into the arms of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad airport to begin his state visit to India today.

Even before that, from on board Air Force One, he shot off a charm tweet in Hindi.

 

 In English it means "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and would be soon meeting all”.

And prime minister Narendra Modi replied with a tweet of his own.

That mutual warmth set the tone for the first state visit by Trump to India.

Trump is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several of his top officials.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome the visiting dignitaries. As he walked the red carpet the US President was accorded a a tri-service guard of honour.

The legendary Air Force One, emblazoned with the words “United States of America,” the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States, landed at the Ahmedabad airport shortly before 12 noon.

Trump is slated to take part in a road-show, besides addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event along with Modi in the Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people--well short of the 10 million Trump claimed Modi promised--expected to line the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.

Just before his departure, Trump said he had committed to visiting India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.

Trump's maiden visit to India is expected to significantly ramp up defence and strategic ties but there is doubt whether there will be a trade deal.

One point of curiosity is whether 10 million people lined up to see the President on the streets of Ahmedabad, a number supplied to Trump by Modi, apparently.

From Ahmedabad, the US president will travel to Agra to have a glimpse of the iconic Taj Mahal. The Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset. Then they will leave for Delhi for the main leg of the visit.

On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

...
Tags: donald trump, namaste trump, narendra modi, india-us ties
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

Rapid Action Force personnel after dispersing anti-CAA protestors on Sunday in Aligarh (Photo | PTI)

Police clampdown on women protestors: SP, Congress stage walkout from UP Assembly

U S president Donald Trump hugs Indian prime minister Narendra Modi the moment he lands in Ahmedabad for a state visit to India. (ANI) behind a glass enclosure next to empty seats expected to be taken by U.S. president Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, February 24, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people in the northwestern city are expected to greet Trump on Monday for a road show leading to a massive rally at what has been touted as the worlds largest cricket stadium. (AP)

Trump shoots off charm tweet in Hindi before landing in Ahmedabad

Ravi Pujari.

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal

Combination pictures of Maninder Singh Sahi, posted on GoFundMe.

Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gender bias in the Army: 'Pretty commanders' and a mindset of ‘just prudence’

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with the Army’s Corps of Signals, led an all-men contingent on Republic Day.

SIT land probe jolts Telugu Desam

Telugu Desam Party Logo.

Hyderabadis wish Donald Trump visits city

US President Donald trump

Divide is complete in Balapur, Saidabad

Landlords in Saidabad and Balapur say they don’t want to share the roof with Muslims or Christians, because they ‘can’t be trusted’. In Dilsukhnagar and Serilingampally, on the other hand, owners try to subtly determine the caste and creed of house-hunters by probing their full names.

Hyderabad: Once a freshwater lake, it is now covered with pollutants

Nallagandla Lake located in Serilingampally mandal of Ranga Reddy district, is filled with hyacinth. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham