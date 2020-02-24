Nation Politics 24 Feb 2020 Minorities more secu ...
Minorities more secure in India, avers M Venkaiah Naidu

Appreciating the rich spiritual heritage, Mr Naidu said that ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ means ‘Jai to 130 crore Indians’.
WARANGAL: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that secularism is in the blood and veins of every Indian and minorities are more secure in India than in any other part of the world.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of AVV Educational Institutions here, he said, “respecting all religions is ingrained in our culture and we should continue to follow it.” He stressed that ‘Vasu-daiva Kutumbakam’ was the essence of the country’s culture.

 

Objecting to some countries’ tendency to comment on India’s internal matters, the Vice-President asked them to refrain from advising India. Pointing out that India was the largest parliamentary democracy, he maintained that it was capable of managing its own affairs.

Stressing that peace was a prerequisite for development, Mr Naidu said that in a democracy, everyone has a right to dissent and protest but it should be expressed in a peaceful manner. He asked youth to develop a positive attitude in life and be constructive in their approach.

Expressing his concern over the fast-depleting water resources, the Vice-President underscored the need for protecting lakes and traditional water bodies.

“Earlier every village used to have different water bodies for different purposes, but we neglected the traditional conservation methods”, he lamented. Mr Naidu appreciated the boost given by the state government for irrigation.

