Speaker praises Jagan, said he is spearheading Andhra's development

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is spearheading fast-paced development of Andhra Pradesh and creating basic infrastructure in villages, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said on Tuesday.

The Speaker stated this after launching the works for a road at a cost of Rs 73 lakh in Ramadasupuram and a Rs 55 lakh road in Illaya Giripeta under Amadalavalasa mandal. He said several new roads were being laid across villages in his constituency.

“People now have more faith in Jagan Mohan Reddy in view of the developmental activities and welfare schemes he has launched during the last three and half years,’’ the Speaker said.

Sitaram said Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a role model for the entire country for the services he was rendering to the poorer sections of the society. “Jagan fulfilled 98.74 per cent of the promises he made in the election manifesto,” he said, adding that Jagan was the only Chief Minister who took the government to the doorsteps of the people.

“For Jagan Mohan Reddy, caste, creed, community and political affiliations never came in his way while implementing the state’s welfare schemes,’’ the Speaker said.

“Apart from sanctioning the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister started village secretariats to render all kinds of services to the people. Many states are evincing interest in starting such village secretariats,” he said.

Sitaram said the Chief Minister has shown keen interest in helping the chronic kidney patients in Uddanam area as he had promised in the manifesto and now building a super specialty hospital, apart from sanctioning Rs 10,000 per month to the patients. This was never done in the past, he said.

The Chief Minister has also been showing special attention in developing infrastructure like ports, airports, and wide roads for a comprehensive development of the state, the Speaker said.