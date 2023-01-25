  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
More twists in Viveka murder case; CBI serves summons to Avinash Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHSUAHANM HOSKOTE
Published Jan 25, 2023, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2023, 12:43 am IST
From left: Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence in 2019. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy told the media that he and his family have been targeted for the past two years. (File photo: DC)
 From left: Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence in 2019. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy told the media that he and his family have been targeted for the past two years. (File photo: DC)

Anantapur: Interesting twists are repeatedly evident after the case of murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was transferred to the Telangana CBI court in Hyderabad from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

A CBI team reached Pulivendula on Tuesday after serving notices to Kadapa MP, YS Avinash Reddy, asking him to appear before the central probe agency in Hyderabad.

As the 3-year-long case was transferred to Telangana, the related files were shifted to the Nampally CBI Court in Hyderabad from the district sessions court of Kadapa on Tuesday. About three boxes, with papers of two charge sheets and other files, records of witnesses etc were reached from Kadapa to Hyderabad.

Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence in 2019. The case filed by the local police was transferred to CBI following a petition by his daughter Dr Sunitha in 2020. The case was transferred to TS citing the delay in completion of the probe.

Reacting to the CBI notice, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy told the media that he and his family have been targeted for the past two years. “The people of Kadapa area knew about me,” he said after prayers at the Gandi Hanuman temple. “Facts should come out and I am ready to cooperate with the CBI,” he added.

Avinash said he wrote a letter to the CBI, citing his prior official programmes and expressing his inability to report to it on Tuesday. “I am ready to appear before the CBI after five days,” he said.

In a related development, YS Sharmila pointed out that the case of murder of a prominent leader was taking years to complete. She said,“I’m urging the CBI, please solve the case as soon as possible.” However, the YSRC cadres in Pulivendula were tense over the CBI probe.

