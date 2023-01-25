KCR is the king of 'jumla' CM, says BJP

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal and other party leaders hoist the flag in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday. (Photo by arrangement)

Mahbubnagar: Under fire often from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi levelling accusations that the BJP is a ‘jumla’ party, the BJP appears to have decided to hit back, calling K. Chandrashekar Rao a ‘jumla’ Chief Minister.

Former Mahbubnagar MP A.P. Jithender Reddy stated that the Chandrashekar Rao government had been peddling "maha jumlas" as he listed the promises that the Chief Minister had made but had not yet kept. “The real ‘jumla’ government is that led by KCR. He is the one who makes promises before elections as he did with Dalit Bandhu before the Huzurabad byelection, and then forgot about it. He goes around promising Rs 10 lakh to each gram panchayat which will meet the same fate as his other promises and he will forget them,” he remarked.

Whatever the CM promised, according to the BJP leader, he would not carry out. “The CM forgets his promises after he leaves the dais,” Jithender Reddy said. He was briefing reporters on the political resolutions passed at the BJP state executive meeting on Tuesday.

Former Uppal MLA and state BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar submitted the political resolution to highlight the BRS government’s unfulfilled promises and the party's resolve to take these failures to the people in order to expose the KCR government, he said.

He said the party had alerted its leaders that the polls were on the horizon. They may come in May or in December. “We are seeing reports in some sections of the media that KCR might dissolve the Assembly after he inaugurates the Secretariat on February 17,” he said.

The party, Prabhakar said, would focus on how the BJP “double engine sarkar” in other states was driving those states forward with proper implementation of the Central schemes and programmes.

BJP's schedule

Jan. 27: Ensure widespread participation by students from Class 9 to Class 12 for PM Narendra Modi’s Pareekhsha pe Charcha programme

Feb. 10-25: Corner meetings by 11,000 ‘shakti kendras’, each covering a few polling booth limits, on how PM Narendra Modi’s leadership is being increasingly praised and looked up to across the world; the G-20 Summit and India’s leadership