Bansal tough talk: Stop whining, start working

Mahbubnagar: All is not well with the Telangana BJP and it has much distance to travel before it can be battle-ready to take on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the elections next year. The state BJP needs to whip itself into shape and leaders should stop complaining.

This was the strong message a tough-talking Sunil Bansal, BJP general secretary and in-charge of the party’s organisational affairs in Telangana, gave the state BJP leaders at its executive meeting on Tuesday.

In his speech to the state BJP executive, Bansal made it clear that one of the first things they need to get out of their heads was the thought that “KCR is invincible,” sources said.

“Get this out of your head that KCR does this, KCR does that. He will do what he will do. Are you at a social party, at a club discussing how and what he is doing? Your job is to have the confidence that you can do better,” Bansal is learnt to have told the party leaders.

He made it clear that there was a gap between making plans for certain programmes and their execution. “You have to understand why you plan the programmes, it is not enough to say they have been held. You have to understand why you need the programmes, and what their aim is,” he is learnt to have said.

Bansal also made it clear that he no longer wanted to listen to complaints that “there is no one on the ground level”. “You have not been sent to the field, and are not being sent to the field to give survey reports. Change your mindset; you must take responsibility for making things right. Create teams of people from among those who have been with the BJP, or are sympathisers of the party,” he reportedly told the leaders.

According to party sources, Bansal said that the party should focus on mandal level networks and then work downward to make booth committees strong.

“I want mandal-level party meetings in February and March. This will be the common agenda till March for all of us. In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. He is the only leader in the world who has done this consistently and has been in direct conversation with people. That day, every Shakti Kendra of the party in every mandal should have people hearing Modi,” he said.