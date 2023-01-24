  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 24 Jan 2023 Actor-politician Urm ...
Nation, Politics

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:19 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Nagrota in Jammu district. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Nagrota in Jammu district. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota on a cold Tuesday morning.

Matondkar, a popular Bollywood stars of the 1990s, joined Gandhi shortly after the march started from near the army garrison around 8 am amid tight security, with Congress workers and supporters lined up on the road along the route to welcome them.

Matondkar (48) had resigned from the Congress in September 2019 after a short association of six months, and joined the Shiv Sena in 2020.

Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran (loose gown) and beanie cap, Matondkar was interacting with Gandhi as they marched along.

Noted author Perumal Murugan and J&K Pradesh Congress committee president Vikar Rasool Wani, his predecessor G A Mir and former minister Abdul Hamid Karra also joined them alongside hundreds of other carrying the tricolor in their hands.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday and reached Jammu city on Monday.

The march is scheduled to make two night halts at Ramban and Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway before its culmination in Srinagar with a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

A 65-member strong Ladakh delegation led by Ladakh Territorial Congress President Nawang Rigzin Jora joined Gandhi at the start of the yatra and briefed him about the issues and concerns of their people, one of the delegation members said.

A group of Kashmiri Pandit migrant women, wearing their traditional attire and carrying flower petals, were waiting outside the famous Kol-Kandoli temple to welcome Gandhi.

"We are wandering in Jammu for the last three decades after our migration from Kashmir. We have come here to welcome Gandhi as he could help in our rehabilitation back in the Valley as it was Congress which worked for the community in the past by providing employment package to our youth," Geeta Koul told PTI.

She said the biggest issue for them is the rehabilitation of the community and the BJP has miserably "failed" in this mission and "ignored us".

After walking for over one-and-a-half hours, the yatra is scheduled to make a stopover and will resume near the Army gate Rehambal in Udhampur district at 2 pm.

...
Tags: congress bharat jodo yatra, bharat jodo yatra, jammu kashmir leg of bharat jodo yatra, urmila matondkar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Initial probe revealed that he threw currency notes of Rs 10 denomination and total worth Rs 3,000. Police suspect that the man is mentally unsound. — Representational Image/ANI

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

At this Year's Republic Day Parade, Indian Army would showcase only Made in India Weapons systems. (ANI)

Indian Army to show case only Made in India weapons at this year's R-Day Parade

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan also urged Pinarayi Vijayan (in picture) not to allow screening of the documentary and sought his urgent intervention in the matter. — ANI

Political groups in Kerala announce screening of BBC documentary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Men marrying girls aged below 14 years in Assam to be booked under POCSO Act: Himanta



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP will form three-fourth majority govt in 2023 Rajasthan polls: Nadda

Tamil Nadu Governor storms out of House amidst speech row

MLAs belonging to the allies of the ruling government raise slogans against Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi before staging a walkout during his address at the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Twitter deleted my post on BBC documentary critical of PM Modi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Image credit: Twitter/@derekobrienmp)

Sonia at CPP: Why is government refusing debate on China?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->