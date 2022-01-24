Nation Politics 24 Jan 2022 Punjab seat sharing: ...
Punjab seat sharing: BJP to contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37, SAD (Sanyukt) on 15

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2022, 11:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2022, 11:22 pm IST
Nadda said Punjab is a border state and security is a very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh during a meeting ahead of Punjab polls 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh during a meeting ahead of Punjab polls 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The BJP in Punjab will contest on 65 assembly seats, the Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday as he announced the seat-sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.

Hailing Punjab as a "leader", especially in defence and food security of the country, he said, "Today Punjab needs special attention, it needs a double engine government and a better coordination between the Centre and the state."

 

Nadda announced the seat-sharing agreement at a press conference here at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Punjab Lok Congress supremo Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

"I am announcing a broader seat-sharing agreement, BJP will contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37 seats and SAD (Sanyukt) on 15 seats," Nadda said.

Speaking at the same conference, Singh said for the sake of national security and welfare of the state, all three parties have come together.

Nadda said Punjab is a border state and security is a very important issue as far as assembly elections are concerned.

 

