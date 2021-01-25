Scramble to be in KTR ‘Cabinet’

With this in mind and to win over his attention many senior MLAs are meeting Rama Rao and seeking his help in sanction of funds for various development works and welfare schemes. (DC Photo)

ADILABAD: The likelihood of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao being made Chief Minister has sparked frenzy with a major rise in the numbers of Cabinet berth hopefuls from Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

With this in mind and to win over his attention many senior MLAs are meeting Rama Rao and seeking his help in sanction of funds for various development works and welfare schemes.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, who was in the state’s first Cabinet, is among the aspirants for a berth in Rama Rao’s team such a development takes place. Also throwing their hat in the ring are Koneru Konappa, Atram Sakku and Ajmeera Rekha.

Kova Laxmi had missed a berth in Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s second Cabinet. Rumours are rife that a section of leaders in the TRS worked against Laxmi as they thought she could become a minister under ST quota and worked for her defeat to clear the line for another MLA.

It is said that Chandrasekhar Rao gave the ZP chairperson’s post to Laxmi since he came to know about the conspiracy hatched against her by own party leaders.

Atram Sakku of Asifabad joined the TRS from the Congress after emerging as the only one from the party to be elected from the erstwhile Adilabad district. Reportedly, Sakku was promised a political promotion by Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ironically, some TRS legislators are meeting finance minister T. Harish Rao and seeking release of funds for the development works in their constituencies.