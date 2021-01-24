Nation Politics 24 Jan 2021 Pawan Kalyan chides ...
Pawan Kalyan chides Jagan for inaction against party MLA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 24, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 11:33 am IST
Giddalur legislator Anna Rambabu blamed for Jana Sena worker’s suicide
 Stressing that the downfall of YSRC MLA Rambabu has started, Pawan Kalyan said they will not spare him after coming to power. — DC Image

NELLORE: Squarely blaming Giddalur legislator Anna Rambabu for the suicide of a Jana Sena worker Bandla Vengaiah Naidu of Singarapalli in Prakasam district, party chief Pawan Kalyan rebuked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking any action against the MLA.

Addressing media persons after consoling the family members of the deceased and offering Rs 8.5 lakh to the family, Pawan Kalyan alleged that Vengaiah ended his life after Rambabu scolded him for questioning about the pathetic condition of roads in his habitation.

 

“You may forget your atrocities but we will remember. Though we don’t have crores of rupees and private army apart from hired goons, we will continue our fight for justice” the actor-politician said.

Stressing that the downfall of Rambabu has started, he said they will not spare him after coming to power.

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar hailed Pawan Kalyan for assuring to take care of Vengaiah’s children’s education apart from the compensation. 

Later, Pawan Kalyan handed over a representation to Siddharth Kaushal, Superintendent of Police, Prakasam district demanding stern action against persons responsible for abetting the suicide. He alleged that Vengaiah took the extreme step after Rambabu abused him and YSRC leaders threatened him.

 

The Jana Sena chief alleged that non-bailable cases are being filed against Jana Sainiks for forwarding reports published in newspapers on the desecration of idols in Singarayakonda. 

...
