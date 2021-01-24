Nation Politics 24 Jan 2021 Nizamabad Turmeric f ...
Nation, Politics

Nizamabad Turmeric farmers set deadline to MP Arvind to resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 24, 2021, 4:05 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 4:05 am IST
Talks between the MP and farmers failed and Arvind left the meeting. Angered farmers raised slogans against him
Turmeric farmers arguing with Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind in meeting at Chowtpally village in Kammarpally mandal on Saturday. —By arrangement
NIZAMABAD: The Turmeric Farmers Joint Action Committee demanded that Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind get a Turmeric Board set up in the city and secure minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric within 10 days, or keep his promise and resign. Arvind had promised on a bond paper during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign to get the Turmeric Board within five days of his election, or leave the seat.

The JAC met at Chowtpally village in Kammarpally mandal on Saturday. A few turmeric farmers, who contested in the Parliament elections also took part in the meeting. Talks between the MP and farmers failed and Arvind left the meeting. Angered farmers raised slogans against him.

 

Speaking at the meeting, a few farmers expressed displeasure with Arvind. “Despite sincere efforts for establishment of the Turmeric Board and getting MSP, the MP is trying to divert the issue,” the farmers said. “We will take up agitation against the TRS government at an appropriate time, but the BJP should act swiftly on the turmeric farmers issues,” they said.

The cost of cultivation had increased and at least Rs 15,000 should be given as MSP, they demanded. “We have incurred heavy losses due to the fall in turmeric prices. Who will rescue us,” they asked. Heated arguments took place between the MP and turmeric farmers and there was a tense situation for some time.

 

Reacting to the farmers comments, Arvind said that he did not promise to bring turmeric board within five days after his election. He admitted that he had promised to establish the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. “I discussed the issue with the Centre government and it resulted in the setting up of the Spices Board regional office in Nizamabad,” he explained. “Whatever I have done so far, the future course of action is in the farmers’ hands,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen, Turmeric Farmers JAC leaders said Arvind was trying to escape from his promise. “He is trying to throw his responsibility on the state government,” they said. “We will finalise future course of action for the Turmeric Board and the MSP,” they said. 

 

Tags: nizamabad turmeric farmers protest, farmers ask mp aravind to resign, turmeric board for nizamabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


