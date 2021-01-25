BJP will go it alone in TS, asserts Bandi

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar made it clear that there was no chance of his party having any alliance with the TRS. He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had hoodwinked everyone about the alliance only to protect his MLAs from joining the BJP.

He was speaking after releasing the private teachers' association dairy here on Sunday. He said that BJP will come to power in the state in 2023 without any alliance.

Rao was only diverting people's attention from his administrative failures, Sanjay said. Rao had performed shani pooja to enable his son K.T. Rama Rao to become Chief Minister, he alleged.

He alleged that revenue employees who were not in his favour were being portrayed as corrupt. He said that the VRO system has been abolished and they have not been given postings so far while private employees and teachers remain ignored since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy released the Telangana Tahsildar Association calendar and dairy here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that government employees played a key role in the statehood movement but unfortunately the state government had ignored their contributions.

The minister urged the state government to resolve their issues, which had remained unattended. This is especially so now that new districts and mandals have been created.

Reddy wondered why the government did not provide sufficient staff in the revenue department, considering that the registration process has a new revenue system. He said people are facing problems in the new revenue act under which MRO powers have been transferred to collectors.