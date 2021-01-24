Andhra Pradesh SEC Ramesh informs DGP about threat to his life

The SEC said that the State Election Commission is viewing the statement as a potential death threat issued against the commissioner. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: State election commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has written a letter to Director General of Police about keeping a close watch on chairman of state government employees Venkatrami Reddy, following the latter’s provocative statements against the SEC.

The election commissioner pointed out that right from the time he announced the election schedule for conduct of gram panchayat polls in the state, the government employees chairman has been opposing the polls, and is also making provocative statements.

In particular, Ramesh Kumar quoted Venkatrami Reddy’s statement, “The constitution has given a right to every individual to defend their life. In continuance of this right, the constitution has given the right to kill.”

The SEC said that the State Election Commission is viewing the statement as a potential death threat issued against the commissioner. He asked the DGP to take due cognisance of the statement and keep a close watch on Venkatarami Reddy’s activities.