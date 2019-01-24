search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Will support Congress if next PM is from their party: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan

ANI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday said that AAP will extend support to the Congress.
Amanatullah Khan said that AAP will extend support to the Congress if the next PM will be from the Rahul Gandhi-led party. (File Photo)
 Amanatullah Khan said that AAP will extend support to the Congress if the next PM will be from the Rahul Gandhi-led party. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday said that AAP will extend support to the Congress if the next Prime Minister will be from the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

“Somebody told me outside that people are saying they will vote for the Congress because the next prime minister will be from that party. We are saying that if this happens, then we will also extend support to their Prime Minister (Abhi bahar mujhse koi keh raha tha ki log keh rahe hain ki Congress ko vote isliye denge kyunki Pradhanmantri unka banega, hum ye keh rahe hain ki agar Pradhanmantri unka hi bana toh hum bhi usey support kar denge),” Khan said at an event here.

 

His statement comes after leaders from both AAP and Congress have said that they are currently in no mood to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together.

"Our party will contest Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana alone. For Congress, their arrogance is bigger than national interest, it is visible from recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister (Captain Amarinder Singh) and Sheila Dikshit ji," AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI last week.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also said, “Till now there is no question of Congress allying with the AAP as the party does not have its presence in Punjab.”

...
Tags: amanatullah khan, aap, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
 

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Karan did not defend himself but the producer said the questions he asked Pandya and Rahul were exactly similar to the ones he asked other guests on the show. (Photo: Twitter)
 

OMG! Robots fired for slacky job, 243 robots now jobless

The robots were not able to execute some of the most basic tasks, leading to the expulsion of half of them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra Pradesh media not publishing news from Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao might decide on Cabinet before February 6

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi says sense of duty turned into sense of entitlement after Independence

The prime minister was addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of a 150-km march organised by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi this year after his speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

‘Can be discussed after polls’: Akhilesh Yadav on his choice of new PM

‘We can't answer right now. We will answer it after the elections,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, on working with Congress. (Photo: File)

Jayalalithaa cannot be termed convict in assets case: Madras high court

The Madras High Court today said former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa cannot be termed a convict. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham