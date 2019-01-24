Telangana Cabinet after K Chandrasekhar Rao Yagam likely

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and wife Shobha performing a ritual on the third day of five-day Chaturveda Paraspara Maharudra Sahasra Chandiyagam on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: TRS legislators who are eagerly awaiting Cabinet expansion are hoping Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will take it up after completion of the Chaturveda Paraspara Maharudra Sahasra Chandi Yagam, which ends on January 25.

Some even hinted that it was now over to astrologers and numerologists, given the Chief Minister’s beliefs.

The MLAs aspiring for a Cabinet berth are queuing up at the Chief Minister’s farmhouse in Erravalli village of Siddipet district in the hope that the Chief Minister will drop some hint on Cabinet expansion. Though there was speculation in the party about the Cabinet expansion taking place after election of the Speaker on January 18, it was not taken place yet.