search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Remark on secret pact between TD and Jana Sena draws flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jan 24, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Mr Naidu distanced himself from the comments, saying it was Mr Venkatesh’s personal opinion.
N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan
 N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam leader and Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh’s comment regarding a pact between the TD and the Jana Sena, who are rivals otherwise, created a flutter on Wednesday. There were angry reactions from both TD president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. 

Mr Naidu distanced himself from the comments, saying it was Mr Venkatesh’s personal opinion.

 

Mr Venkatesh had earlier told reporters that there was nothing wrong in the TD and Jana Sena tying up and leaders from both parties were open to it. He wished that the Jana Sena and TD come together before the upcoming polls, and cited the example of how arch rivals in Uttar Pradesh, the SP and BSP, had joined hands to defeat the BJP.

He said there were no major differences between the parties, but he found fault with the way Mr Naidu had dealt with the Centre initially, not fighting it on realising implementation of bifurcation and the Special Category Status. 

Reacting to Mr Venkatesh’s comments, Mr Pawan Kalyan, who is touring in Paderu, told the TD MP to “stop talking nonsense”. “If leaders like Venkatesh don’t stop talking nonsense, I will teach him a befitting lesson,” he said. 

Mr Naidu issued a warning to Mr Venkatesh, asking him to exercise restraint when issuing public statements, especially his personal opinion. He said such comments only create confusion.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Karan did not defend himself but the producer said the questions he asked Pandya and Rahul were exactly similar to the ones he asked other guests on the show. (Photo: Twitter)
 

OMG! Robots fired for slacky job, 243 robots now jobless

The robots were not able to execute some of the most basic tasks, leading to the expulsion of half of them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Supreme Court sets date for Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul hearing on February 5

After Pandya faced the wrath for his sexist remarks on women alongside Rahul, the duo was further suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pending an inquiry to the matter. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Honor View20 launched with 48MP camera, hole-punch camera, and more

Honor asks you to #SeeTheUnseen with the View20.
 

This Vivo smartphone could break the technology design barrier tomorrow

The Vivo APEX 2019 aka Waterdrop will be finally unveiled at an event on 24 January. (Concept photo: @Venyageskin1)
 

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra Pradesh media not publishing news from Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao might decide on Cabinet before February 6

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi says sense of duty turned into sense of entitlement after Independence

The prime minister was addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of a 150-km march organised by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi this year after his speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

‘Can be discussed after polls’: Akhilesh Yadav on his choice of new PM

‘We can't answer right now. We will answer it after the elections,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, on working with Congress. (Photo: File)

Jayalalithaa cannot be termed convict in assets case: Madras high court

The Madras High Court today said former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa cannot be termed a convict. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham