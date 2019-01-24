search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Panchayat elections boost Congress hopes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 24, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Congress fared better in rural polls than in Assembly elections.
These results are giving the Congress some hope for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Local-level Congress leaders who contested in the panchayat elections proved in this first phase that they are stronger than state level leaders who lost so disastrously in the Assembly elections last month.
 These results are giving the Congress some hope for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Local-level Congress leaders who contested in the panchayat elections proved in this first phase that they are stronger than state level leaders who lost so disastrously in the Assembly elections last month.

Hyderabad: The outcome of the first phase of panchayat elections on Tuesday was a relief to the Telangana Congress. While Telangana Rashtra Samiti-backed candidates won the election, Congress-supported candidates won around 1,000 panchayats out of more than 3,700 where elections were held. Parties do not contest panchayat elections but candidates are backed by various parties. 

These results are giving the Congress some hope for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Local-level Congress leaders who contested in the panchayat elections proved in this first phase that they are stronger than state level leaders who lost so disastrously in the Assembly elections last month. 

 

In the first phase, elections were held for about 4,470 gram panchayats. In 700 panchayats, the election was unanimous, that is, there was only one candidate and no opponent. Elections were held in the remaining Panchayats. The Congress won a good number of panchayats in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, and Nagarkunool districts. 

In the Assembly elections, the People’s Front led by the Congress had swept Khammam district, where the TRS won only one seat. But, surprisingly, in these panchayat elections the TRS won a majority of seats in Khammam district. In the first phase of panchayat polls, elections were held in 362 panchayats and TRS-supported candidates won 150, and Congress-supported candidates won 79 panchayats. 

In Bhadradri district, out of 174 panchayats the TRS won 70 and Congress 29 and in Khammam district out of 188 Panchayats TRS won 80 and Congress won 50.

In Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, the Congress won 57 and 48 panchayats respectively. In Adilabad, Manchiryal, Wanaparthi, Medchal, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Warangal Urban districts, the Congress made a poor showing. 

There are two more phases of the Panchayat elections. The second and third phase of elections will take place on January 25 and January 30. The panchayat elections have proved that in some districts the Congress has strong cadres at village level. 

Congress leaders are of the opinion that voters give preference to national parties rather than regional parties in Lok Sabha elections so the party should do better. It hopes to win five Lok Sabha seats — Khammam, Mahabubabad, Zaheerabad, Bhongir and Chevella. The TRS is aiming for 16 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 17, leaving one seat for the MIM, a friendly party.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, congress, panchayat elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy

Karan did not defend himself but the producer said the questions he asked Pandya and Rahul were exactly similar to the ones he asked other guests on the show. (Photo: Twitter)
 

OMG! Robots fired for slacky job, 243 robots now jobless

The robots were not able to execute some of the most basic tasks, leading to the expulsion of half of them. (Photo: ANI)
 

Supreme Court sets date for Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul hearing on February 5

After Pandya faced the wrath for his sexist remarks on women alongside Rahul, the duo was further suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pending an inquiry to the matter. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Honor View20 launched with 48MP camera, hole-punch camera, and more

Honor asks you to #SeeTheUnseen with the View20.
 

This Vivo smartphone could break the technology design barrier tomorrow

The Vivo APEX 2019 aka Waterdrop will be finally unveiled at an event on 24 January. (Concept photo: @Venyageskin1)
 

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra Pradesh media not publishing news from Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao might decide on Cabinet before February 6

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi says sense of duty turned into sense of entitlement after Independence

The prime minister was addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of a 150-km march organised by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi this year after his speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. (Photo: File)

‘Can be discussed after polls’: Akhilesh Yadav on his choice of new PM

‘We can't answer right now. We will answer it after the elections,’ SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, on working with Congress. (Photo: File)

Jayalalithaa cannot be termed convict in assets case: Madras high court

The Madras High Court today said former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa cannot be termed a convict. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham